6th Annual Pink Day on the Farm

After a huge success last year, Meadows Farms will once again be hosting PINK DAY On The Farm. A fundraiser

for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Pink Day will be held on October 7th, 2017. The

foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) and will be hosting the Race for the Cure, September 9th, in D.C.

Meadows Farms Nurseries will be rockin’ the pink t-shirts and bandanas, and invites the public to do

the same, setting the tone for some serious fundraising. Highlights will include raffles, silent auctions,

local vendors, music, community organizations & local fire departments, food vendors, and other fun and

festive events! Meadows Farms will also offer a special discount for customers making a donation at the

time of purchase. Be sure to come out and join us! Join us as local businesses banding together to raise awareness! With

your Support we can make a difference! Pink Day has raised more than $110,000 over the last five years to fight breast

cancer!