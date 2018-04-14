The Washington Daffodil Society will hold The 68th Annual Daffodil Show on Saturday, April 14 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm AND on Sunday, April 15, 2016 from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm, at The Alexandria Scottish Rite Temple, 1430 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302.

The Show features different forms and colors of this spring flower including the popular trumpet and large-cupped daffodils along with lesser-known small-cup, double, split-cup, and miniature daffodils. In addition to exhibits of daffodils, the show includes a design category and a multi-category photography contest, with photographs to feature daffodils.