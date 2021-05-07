66th Fishersville Antiques Expo

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, planning for the Fishersville Antiques Expo, one of the longest running, top-quality Antique Shows on the East Coast, is in a “full-steam-ahead” mode for the 66th engagement May 7 and 8, 2021. The VDH guidelines make the planning a bit more complex, but Heritage Promotions is fully onboard and is super excited to be bringing the show back to Fishersville (Augusta Expo, 277 Expo Road, Fishersville, VA 22939). Equally excited are the loyal dealers who are calling in daily to claim their traditional, favorite spots as well as new dealers, ready to join this prestigious show. Locals from the Shenandoah Valley and seasoned collectors recognize the show as the premier antiques event in the entire Mid-Atlantic Region. Dealers offer first-rate prices to enthusiastic buyers, whether first time customers or loyal buyers who come to each and every show. There is something for everyone: 18th- and 19th-century American and English furniture, vintage Americana, mid-century modern, Country, jewelry, silver, textiles, glassware, art, architectural pieces and collectibles of all kinds. You won’t go away empty handed! Friday $10 admission is good for both days! Saturday, $5. Ticket price includes admission and parking.