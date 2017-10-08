The Home Building Association of Richmond’s 66th Annual Parade of Homes event will return to the Greater Richmond area on October 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This event is the premier program showcasing the best new homes in the region and is free for the public. There will be 91 new homes built by 35 builder members in this year’s show. This is the best opportunity to see every type of new home imaginable in the area, showcasing the latest in designs, construction techniques, and materials, at prices ranging from the $180s to over $1,000,000.
66th Annual Parade of Homes
