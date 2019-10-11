65th Fishersville/Shenandoah Antiques Expo

Started back in the late 1980’s this superb show is now one of the longest running, top-quality Antique Shows on the East Coast. Many long-time attendees refer to is as “an antiques extravaganza.” The Shenandoah Antiques Expo held twice each year in May and October, provides a great opportunity for a fun day trip or a wonderful weekend getaway in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley. Locals and seasoned vendors and collectors recognize the show as one of the premier fall events in the Shenandoah Valley. This enduring show draws 300+ dealers who offer first-rate prices to the thousands of buyers who come to each and every show. You’ll find 18th- and 19th-century American and English furniture, vintage Americana, mid-century modern, jewelry, silver, rugs, glassware, art, architectural pieces and collectibles of all kinds.

Dealers begin setup early Friday morning and when the gates open at 9:00 AM., “early shoppers” grab the opportunity for a first look at the show’s offerings. Friday admission is good for both days! Always free parking. For directions during event: 540-337-2552.