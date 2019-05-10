64th Shenandoah Antiques Expo

One of the greatest gatherings of dealers and collectors in the mid-Atlantic region with hundreds of exhibitors. The Augusta Expo Center offers a fabulous venue for both exhibitors and collectors. Hundreds of exhibitors bring an eclectic mixture of antiques and collectibles, including 18th- and 19th-century American and English period antiques plus a trove of vintage Americana, jewelry, silver, glassware, primitives, rugs and mid-century modern pieces. Many collectors show up at sunrise on Friday to wait for the gates to open at 9 a.m. to comb the many exhibition halls, barns, tents and stalls looking for that special treasure. There is something for everybody; intriguing collectibles include furniture, jewelry, stoneware, toys, Civil War memorabilia, vintage, hard-to- find hardware and restoration pieces and much, much more. (Rain or Shine)