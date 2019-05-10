One of the greatest gatherings of dealers and collectors in the mid-Atlantic region with hundreds of exhibitors. The Augusta Expo Center offers a fabulous venue for both exhibitors and collectors. Hundreds of exhibitors bring an eclectic mixture of antiques and collectibles, including 18th- and 19th-century American and English period antiques plus a trove of vintage Americana, jewelry, silver, glassware, primitives, rugs and mid-century modern pieces. Many collectors show up at sunrise on Friday to wait for the gates to open at 9 a.m. to comb the many exhibition halls, barns, tents and stalls looking for that special treasure. There is something for everybody; intriguing collectibles include furniture, jewelry, stoneware, toys, Civil War memorabilia, vintage, hard-to- find hardware and restoration pieces and much, much more. (Rain or Shine)
64th Shenandoah Antiques Expo
Augusta Expo 277 Expo Road, Fishersville, Virginia 22939
Augusta Expo 277 Expo Road, Fishersville, Virginia 22939 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Home & Garden, Markets
Mar 29, 2019
Mar 29, 2019
Mar 30, 2019
