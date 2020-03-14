62nd Annual Highland County Maple Festival

The 62nd Highland County Maple Festival celebrates the Highland County tradition of maple syrup-making. Held annually during the second and third weekends of March and designated a "Local Legacy” by The Library of Congress, the official maple festival of Virginia attracts upwards of 40,000 visitors to this scenic mountain community. Sugar camp tours provide a unique and educational glimpse of rural American life. Highlights of the festival include buckwheat and pancake breakfasts, maple donuts, juried arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment and much more! In 2020, the festival will be held the Saturdays and Sundays of March 14-15 and March 21-22.