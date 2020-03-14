62nd Annual Highland County Maple Festival

to Google Calendar - 62nd Annual Highland County Maple Festival - 2020-03-14 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 62nd Annual Highland County Maple Festival - 2020-03-14 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 62nd Annual Highland County Maple Festival - 2020-03-14 09:00:00 iCalendar - 62nd Annual Highland County Maple Festival - 2020-03-14 09:00:00

Highland County, VA , Virginia

The 62nd Highland County Maple Festival celebrates the Highland County tradition of maple syrup-making. Held annually during the second and third weekends of March and designated a "Local Legacy” by The Library of Congress, the official maple festival of Virginia attracts upwards of 40,000 visitors to this scenic mountain community. Sugar camp tours provide a unique and educational glimpse of rural American life. Highlights of the festival include buckwheat and pancake breakfasts, maple donuts, juried arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment and much more! In 2020, the festival will be held the Saturdays and Sundays of March 14-15 and March 21-22.

Info

Highland County, VA , Virginia View Map
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink Event
540-468-2550
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 62nd Annual Highland County Maple Festival - 2020-03-14 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 62nd Annual Highland County Maple Festival - 2020-03-14 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 62nd Annual Highland County Maple Festival - 2020-03-14 09:00:00 iCalendar - 62nd Annual Highland County Maple Festival - 2020-03-14 09:00:00
Enjoy The Moment

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular