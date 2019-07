Looking for a busy store to complete your holiday shopping list or would you prefer a relaxing fun environment? Let our 54 amazing local vendors help you with your list or maybe even something for yourself while you're here. The Tidewater Demolay will be selling some wonderful burgers, hot dogs and fries from the kitchen in the social hall. PLUS...get your $1 raffle tickets to win one of the many items donated.

**Current vendor list, menu and details are posted on the website.