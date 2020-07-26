Virginia’s pre-eminent professional symphony orchestra will appear in concert Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 7:30pm for a free evening Downtown Norfolk Waterfront performance at Town Point Park. The Virginia Symphony Orchestra concert is the fifth concert, in a series of five annual summer concerts that feature national recording artists, all sponsored by the Patricia and Douglas Perry Foundation. The wonderful evening also includes gourmet artisan foods and beverages for purchase. Town Point Park will open at 6pm for pre-concert picnics.
5th Annual Virginia Symphony Orchestra in the Park
Town Point Park Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510
