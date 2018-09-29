5th Annual Northern Virginia Pride Festival

Join us for our Fifth Annual Northern Virginia Pride Festival! This year’s festival theme is “United in Pride,” and we are inviting everyone in the pro-equality community to attend our festival united by our shared appreciation for diversity and acceptance. THIS IS A FREE PUBLIC EVENT and allies are welcome!

Bring your family, friends, and pets and enjoy youth activities taking place all day, Paw Pride Dog Park -an off-leash dog park (pets are allowed throughout the entire grounds on-leash), local vendors, entertainment, and more!

This year, Visa is proud to be recognized as the Preferred Card and Method of Payment for the NOVA Pride Festival and mix107.3, our radio sponsor.