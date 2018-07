Experience the culture and life of the Holy Land. The event will be held July 14, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the beautiful grounds of the Franciscan Monastery. Schedule of events include:

Arabic calligraphy • exhibits • authentic Arabic food • Handcrafted embroidery, olive wood, soaps & other Holy Land items • Seminars on life in the Holy Land • Tours of the Monastery and gardens, including Holy Land shrines