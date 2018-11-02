5th Anniversary Gala: "Callas in Concert"

6 PM Reception, 7:30 PM Concert

Constantine Kitsopoulos

conducting the

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

The Moss Arts Center marks its fifth anniversary with a special gala reception and an extraordinary performance. The opera world lost a legend with the death of Maria Callas in 1977. Her exquisite voice and performances astounded audiences, and her loss devastated millions of fans, many of whom never had the chance to see her perform live. Now Callas returns to the stage through groundbreaking holographic technology, confirming her immortality to fans all over the world. "Callas in Concert" brings the beloved soprano to the Moss Arts Center to perform with the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra in this extraordinary melding of art and technology. Fully remastered recordings of her most iconic performances of Bellini, Bizet, Verdi, and Puccini come to life as she sings them before your eyes. Experience her rapturous voice and timeless beauty, and the legendary emotional force that is Maria Callas as she inhabits her characters and evokes the drama that inspired the world to call her “La Divina.”