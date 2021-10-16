Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers is proud to sponsor the annual 5K Angel Run hosted by Kennedy’s Angel Gowns. This 5K raises funds to help Kennedy’s Angel Gowns continue to support parents who lose a child during pregnancy or childbirth. The race will be held on October 16th at 9:00 A.M. at Dismal Swamp Canal Trail. Registration starts at $35 for early-bird registration, so be sure to sign up soon! To learn more about this race and to sign up, please visit Cooper Hurley’s 5K Angel Run page.