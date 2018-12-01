Green Spring Garden Club will present the 59th Annual Christmas Homes Tour on Saturday, December 1, 2018. This year’s tour features five unique properties from the 18th to the 21st century. These include the private home of the Reeves family on Scotland Street, the Timson House, the Colonial Williamsburg Stables, Home of the Rare Breeds program, the Unicorn’s Horn and a discovery opportunity of the Robert Carter House which provides an inside look of how the research is done by Colonial Williamsburg’s architectural preservation.

Advance tickets are $30.00 through November 15th on the Club’s website: greenspringgardenclub.org. Tickets will also be available at the Williamsburg Lodge and the Visitors Center ony Friday, November 30, and Saturday, December 1 for $35.00. Individual house ticket will be available the day of the tour.