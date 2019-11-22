Shop the work of over 150 artists at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s 55th annual Craft + Design Show, located at Main Street Station. Attend the McKinnon and Harris Patrons’ Preview Party on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., the Rise + Shine brunch on Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. or come during general admission shopping hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
55th Annual Craft + Design Show
Main Street Station 1500 E. Main St., Richmond, Virginia 23219
Main Street Station 1500 E. Main St., Richmond, Virginia 23219 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family
Sep 11, 2019
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more