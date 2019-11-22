Shop the work of over 150 artists at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s 55th annual Craft + Design Show, located at Main Street Station. Attend the McKinnon and Harris Patrons’ Preview Party on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., the Rise + Shine brunch on Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. or come during general admission shopping hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.