Main Street Station 1500 E. Main St., Richmond, Virginia 23219

Shop the work of over 150 artists at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s 55th annual Craft + Design Show, located at Main Street Station. Attend the McKinnon and Harris Patrons’ Preview Party on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., the Rise + Shine brunch on Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. or come during general admission shopping hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Main Street Station 1500 E. Main St., Richmond, Virginia 23219
