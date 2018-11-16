54th Annual Craft + Design Show, Presented by Altria Group

Spend three days shopping at Craft + Design, one of America’s finest contemporary craft shows. On November 16-18, browse the work of more than 150 artists who work in ceramics, metal, glass, wood, fiber and recycled materials. Attend the McKinnon and Harris Patrons’ Preview Party on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and enjoy live music by Kendall Street Company. The Rise + Shine Brunch will be Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and general admission shopping hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A weekend pass includes access to McKinnon and Harris Patrons’ Preview, Rise + Shine, unlimited general admission shopping and complimentary valet parking. Beer, wine and food will be available throughout the weekend. All proceeds benefit the Visual Arts Center of Richmond. Learn more and buy tickets at visarts.org.

Tickets: General Admission

$10

Patrons’ Preview Party $50 VisArts Members $55 General Public

Rise + Shine Breakfast $25 VisArts Members $30 General Public

Weekend Pass $75 VisArts Members $80 General Public