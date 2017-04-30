54th Annual Art on the Square

Colonial Williamsburg's Merchants Square 134 N Henry Street, Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia 23185

The Junior Woman’s Club of Williamsburg (JWCW) presents the 54th Annual Art on the Square juried art show on Sunday, April 30, from 10am–5pm, rain or shine, in Merchants Square.

The event features more than 170 artists from across the country and is free and open to the public. Proceeds from artist booth fees are donated to visual and performing arts organizations throughout the greater Williamsburg area, including Williamsburg, James City and York counties.

