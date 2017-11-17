Spend three days shopping at one of America’s finest contemporary craft shows. This year, Craft + Design is moving to Main Street Station’s newly renovated train shed and doubling the number of booths. Browse the work of more than 120 artists who work in ceramics, metal, glass, wood, fiber and recycled materials. Attend the Patrons’ Preview Party on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and enjoy bluegrass music by South Hill Banks. The Rise + Shine breakfast will be Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and general admission shopping hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A weekend pass includes access to Patrons’ Preview, Rise + Shine, unlimited general admission shopping and complimentary parking. Beer, wine and food available throughout the weekend.
53rd Annual Craft + Design Show
Main Street Station 1500 E. Main St. , Richmond, Virginia 23219
Art & Exhibitions
