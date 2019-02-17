The Art League's Patrons’ Show Fundraiser is an experience that's part fundraiser, part block party, and totally fun. It's The Art League’s biggest fundraising event of the year, and it provides seasoned art collectors and newcomers alike with the great opportunity to acquire high quality, original fine art at a bargain price while supporting a great non-profit organization and community of artists. For each ticket drawn, ticket-holders go home with a work of art valued anywhere from $225 to upwards of thousands of dollars.
51st Art League Patrons' Show
The Art League 105 North Union St., Alexandria, Virginia 22314
The Art League 105 North Union St., Alexandria, Virginia 22314
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, This & That
Jan 21, 2019
