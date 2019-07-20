50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Celebration

The Virginia Living Museum will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing with a day filled with space science and excitement! Planned activities include:

Planetarium programs throughout the day, including Astronaut and A Giant Leap: Exploration Beyond the Moon

View a 1/3 scale model of an Apollo capsule currently on loan to us from NASA, in the planetarium lobby.

Presentation of our Mercury space suit.

Fun photo opportunities for the family, including Astronaut dress-up, “lunar” footprints, and more!

Special presentation debunking a common “Moon Landing Hoax” misconception.

Live animal programs featuring critters that have gone to space.

Lots of space-themed goodies for sale at the Wild Things Museum Store!

Try your hand at training like an astronaut

Celebrate Apollo 11 with a water rocket launch!

Make your own rocket to take home!

Moon-themed story times for the little ones.

Some activities are weather dependent. All activities included with museum admission.