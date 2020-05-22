4th Friday Virtual Art Exhibit @ Art Works!

Our theme for the May 2020 All Media Show, focuses on mothers and is entitled Mother, May I? We have asked artists to think about: the makings of a good mother, things I love about my mother, motherly advice and quotes, mother figures and even ways in which “I am becoming my mother”. We are accepting entries online through May 15th. There is no charge to submit entries, however, those who wish to make a donation, to help with the production of the exhibit and video, may do so. On May 22nd, awards will be announced, and the exhibit video and catalog will be presented on our website: artworksrva.com

Also premiering on May 22nd, is a virtual exhibit by Lew Lott entitled: Expanding Interruptions. The artwork will be available to purchase on our online shopping site. www.shop4artwork.com

These exhibits will be featured digitally through June 21st on artworksrva.com.