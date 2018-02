6 new art shows, meet the artist, tour 75 artist studios.

The last days of winter will be primal and spontaneous at Art Works’ 4th Friday reception featuring works by Titus Marques and dance by RVA Dance Collective. Join us February 23rd, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. for a reception. Enjoy live music by Matt Treacy, refreshments and a gallery talk by Josh George, the juror for the February All Media Show. The event is free and open to the public. Parking is free. The exhibits continue through March 17, 2018.