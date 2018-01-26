4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

6 new exhibits, live music, dance performance, refreshments, meet the artists and tour 75 artist studios.

If you love photography, you’ll want to see the new exhibits at Art Works. Join us for Elisabeth Flynn-Chapman exhibit: Lost in Composition, Doug Turner’s Covered Bridges Revisited and Simply Photography, a juried show of Virginia artists’ work. RVA Dance Collective will open their series of performances at Art Works, choreography by Jess Burgess and Danica Kalemdaroglu. Enjoy music, refreshments and meet the artists! Free parking.

The exhibits continue through February 17, 2018 (Tuesday-Sunday 12-6 pm) This event is free and open to the public.

________________________________________

Exhibits Include:

Lost in Composition by Elisabeth Flynn-Chapman

Elisabeth Flynn-Chapman is Professor Emerita of Art and Architectural History with a collection of over 60 thousand photographic images. She has traveled and photographed the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Egypt, Jordan and China. These images are the result of her visual responses to everyday objects, buildings, wires, windows, etc. all of which have the basic elements of composition i.e. line, shape, color, space and texture. It is her hope that the viewers may enjoy these images and allow their imaginations to wander and dream new images of their own. This exhibit will in the Jane Sandelin Gallery

________________________________________

Simply Photography 15

Photographers get an opportunity to showcase their signature photographs in this juried show. Photography of all types including traditional, digital, manipulated and photographic mix-media are allowed. This is a juried show. Call for entries is January 19th and 20th at Art Works. There are cash prizes. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: INFO. The exhibit will be in the upstairs gallery.

________________________________________

Covered Bridges Revisited: A sampling of the bridges of North America by Doug Turner

Doug Turner’s photography of bridges in North America will be on exhibit in the Corner Gallery.

_______________________________________

Recent Works by the Metropolitan Richmond Artists Association

The MRAA roots go back as far as 1955 with one of the founding members being Theresa Pollack. In 2003, two artist associations (West End Allied Artists Association and the Richmond Artists Association) combined to become the MRRA. This group of diverse artists exhibits in many galleries in the Richmond area. The exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

________________________________________

Seen and Not Seen by Makenzie Goff

This ongoing series of intaglio portraits explores themes of anxiety, perception, and

memory. Goff’s subjects are found in everyday places but often become mythologized, due to their characteristics and eccentricities. She gives the subjects exaggerated and disproportionate features to demonstrate the nature of a memory influenced by anxious obsessions. In this way she is portraying how the people we encounter in our lives often seem real but also unreal.

This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery East.

________________________________________

Recent Works by Francis O'Donnell

Francis Daniel O'Donnell is an artist, author, poet, filmmaker, and explorer. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery West.