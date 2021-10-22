4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works

Short days, long nights. Go up in your attic and dust off your scariest Halloween get-up and join us for the 4th Friday reception to celebrate Halloween and the opening of our October exhibits. There will be music, door prizes and a scary, but artful scavenger hunt while you enjoy the exhibits.

In the main gallery, Frank Kreacic’s exhibit, Chromaludre continues. We are providing 3D glasses for Frank’s exhibit. You will need them to view this new medium. Unlike anything, anywhere the paintings expand and burgeon before your eyes. His inspiration is movie characters, action figures, even Star Wars. You will encounter Spider Pit, Dark Stairs, Dungeon Chamber and more. And there’s the All Media Show with a Dark Art theme, plus two solos shows by Natalie Gates and Libby Clark.

Please join us for the reception on October 22nd, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Meet the artists. Parking is free, conveniently across the street from the gallery. The exhibits continue through November 20, 2021.