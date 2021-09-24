4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works

Artworks 320 Hull Street Richmond, VA 23224, Richmond, Virginia 23224

Fall at Art Works brings a new season of exhibits ranging from printmaking, artwork inspired by science and history, abstract paintings and a retrospect of 2020 presented through photography. Please join us September 24th, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. for the opening reception. Meet the artists. There will be music and door prizes. The exhibits continue through October 16, 2021. This event is free and open to the public and parking is free.

