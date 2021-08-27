4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

It’s August and the dogs are back for the Dog Days of Summer fundraiser. Guests are invited to bring their dogs to the opening reception, to show off and get special treats. We will be fundraising for FURS, a local animal shelter, so there will be a silent auction, fun and games. The All Media Show will be in the main gallery and special awards will be presented including best-dog entry. James River Renderings 2021 is an annual exhibit featuring the river that runs through our city. Artists from Matt Lively’s weekly painting sessions have been exploring the James and capturing this body of water on canvas. This show opens in the Centre Gallery. In the Corner Gallery, Heidi Nunnally gives us a perspective on the impact of climate change on icebergs with her exhibit, Death of an Iceberg, and in the Skylight Gallery, Cathey Cazares shares the beauty in the rustic and worn.

Please join us on August 27th, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. for the opening reception and meet the artists and of course, the dogs. The exhibits continue through September 17, 2021. Parking is free. This event is free and open to the public.