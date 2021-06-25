4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

Summertime exhibits at Art Works are full of variety. There’s Clay Play. We are asking artists who work in clay to submit their creations in the juried show. And Thryra Moore from Maryland, exhibits her imaginative, lyrical abstract paintings to the main gallery. Emma Lou Martin explores nature with painting and collage, and Tod Ramey simulates Expressionist painters with his photography.

Please join us on June 25th, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for the opening reception. Meet the artists. There will be music and door prizes. Parking is free. The exhibits continue through July 17, 2021. This event is free and open to the public. There is no need to preregister to attend the exhibit. If you have been fully vaccinated for COVID19, no mask is required, otherwise please wear a facemask. Exhibits include:

Beyond the Tangible: Abstract Art Inviting Imagination by Thyra Moore

Thyra Moore is from Maryland. She is intrigued by the complexity of life with its many dimensions, multiple layers, frequent changes, and continual evolution. She sees life as a positive energy—full of stories, events, and experiences which she translates into color and texture. Her creative process involves recurring development and destruction. Without a preconceived plan, each action informs the next. There is a continual exchange between spontaneous and deliberate moves. The primary theme is an evolution from adversity to optimism.

During development, abandoned items are transformed to emerge as an integral part of each painting. Ultimately each painting comes to life revealing a sense of lyrical movement ready to add drama to your decor.

The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery. This exhibit continues through August 21st.

The Art of the Floral in Watercolor and Collage by Emma Lou Martin

Emma Lou Martin works in many mediums. In this exhibit, her mix-media paintings show her love of nature.

The exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

Tod Ramey Recent Works

Tod Ramey says that he has always wanted to be able to paint in in the Abstract Impressionists’ style but has no proclivity in painting at all. However, with the advent of digital photography and computer-based post manipulation he now creates images that mimic the dream-like qualities of the Abstract Impressionists.

The exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

CLAY PLAY at ART WORKS

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The show is open to all artists.The theme for this exhibit is clay art. We invite ceramic artists and potters, anyone who works in clay to submit their work. Call for entries is May 31 – June 16, 2021. Submit your entries through our online form. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: https://artworksrva.com/artist-resources/call-for-entries/