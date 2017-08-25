4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works

Please join us on August 25th, 7-10 p.m. for the opening reception and meet the artists. The exhibits continue through September 16, 2017. This event is free and open to the public. Exhibits include:

Fireflies - Glenda Kotchish wrote the story and then approached Chris Semtner about illustrating it—with enough images for an exhibit. She read the story to him over lunch in Shockoe Bottom. Chris began work on sketches, then paintings. Addie Barnhart narrated the story. Then Keith Ramsey put the images and voice overs together and created the film. On opening night, the audience will see the paintings, the film and meet the cast of characters that made all this possible. Paintings and prints will be for sale as well as a small book

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER - The dogs from FURS benefit from this annual, juried, All Media Show featuring animals—a popular subject matter for artists. Mary Scurlock is the juror. Here’s the lineup for opening night:

7:15 p.m. Fireflies premier and meet the cast.

8:00 p.m. All Media Art Show Gallery talk and awards presentation.

8:30 p.m. Dogs on the runway. Guests show off their dogs and awards are presented.

FURS adoptable pets also walk the runway to show off their adoptability.

9:00 p.m. Silent Auction closes and winners are announced. All evening long, guests will

have been bidding on items of all kinds.

Submissions for All Media Show will be accepted from any artist and any medium on August 18th and 19th at Art Works. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: http://www.artworksrichmond.com/CallforEntries.htm

Here and There: Travel Photography by Rick Blanton - Rick Blanton has been photographing professionally for over 35 years. This exhibit is from some of his more recent travels both here in the States as well as abroad. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, East.

Pushing Color Against Boundaries by Perry Matthews - This exhibit is an exuberant exploration of color across a digital landscape. Perry is an internationally published photographer who has exhibited works locally and throughout Virginia. Her current focus transforms cityscapes and everyday objects into colorful canvasses. This exhibit is in the Centre Gallery, West.

The Secret of the Esoteric Mind by Sheila Thomas - Sheila Thomas will exhibit her paintings in the Skylight Gallery.

________________________________________

VIP Meet & Eat

August 25, 6-7:30 pm

On 4th Friday, before the reception at Art Works, give yourself some VIP treatment and preview the exhibit, meet some of the exhibiting artists, enjoy some champagne and wine with us. Then gather at Plant Zero Café for more libations and appetizers (or a specialty sandwich). It’s VIP Meet & Eat.

Cost: $30 for a couple or $20 for an individual.

Time: 6:00 pm (Meet at Art Works main gallery and have some champagne or wine, meet the artists)

6:30 pm – 7:30 Gather at Plant Zero Café for more drinks and food.

Buy tickets via Eventbrite or pay at Art Works Office.

________________________________________

About Us

Located in the Manchester district of Richmond, ART WORKS is a full-service art center where the public can see and buy art 6 days a week, rent space for special events and see artists at work. We represent over 100 Virginia artists and present national and international artists in monthly shows. There are 75 studios and 6 galleries at ART WORKS. Contemporary art can be purchased at the gallery or at from our online shopping site: www.shop4artwork.com.

The public is invited to our monthly all-media, juried art shows, the 4th Friday of each month and are encouraged to participate in our programs, shows and events.

ART WORKS is involved in community programs, is a venue for many receptions, fundraisers, parties and meetings. Our on-site staff lends our expertise to these events.

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday noon – 6 p.m. Closed Mondays

Handicap Accessible, Free Admission, Family Friendly, Pet Friendly, LGBT+ Friendly

Contact: Art Works, Inc.

320 Hull Street Richmond, VA 23224.

Glenda Kotchish

804-291-1400 email: glenda@artworksrichmond.com website: www.artworksrichmond.com