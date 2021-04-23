4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

The plan for the Spring exhibits at Art Works is to go BIG and have fun. With that said, the APRIL 2021 BIG ALL MEDIA ART SHOW will be in the main gallery. We invite artists from all over to submit their work including paintings, photography, sculpture, mixed media—and anything goes! John Hartt will exhibit his art in the Centre Gallery. His art will make you happy and amuse you. Deanna Strother is presenting The Alchemy of Fluid Arts in the Skylight Gallery.

Join us on April 23rd, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for the opening reception. Meet the artists. There will be music and door prizes. Parking is free. The exhibits continue through May 22, 2021. This event is free and open to the public.

Parking on 4th Friday.

There’s construction in Manchester right now and while you can park on the street, we have rented a lot where you can park for free on 4th Friday. Look for our flags and signs. Here’s a map. Click on the link to see the entrances and street views: 5th and Decatur (entrance on Decatur)