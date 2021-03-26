4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

At last, Spring—and we are regenerating at Art Works with our annual recycle art show, RECYCLE ME. Inge Strack and Danny Trent continue their abstract art exhibit that fills the gallery with color and happy perceptions. Two new solo shows open: Perry Matthew, An Uncolored Point of View, and James Sheehan, The Art of Nature.

Join us on March 26th, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. for the opening reception. Meet the artists. There will be live music. To be safe and follow COVID19 mandates, we are limiting the number of guests to ten for each exhibit/gallery. Register to attend through our website.

The exhibits continue through April 17, 2021. This event is free and open to the public. Parking is free.

The Things We Say When We Break the Line

by Inge Strack and Danny Trent

Inge Strack is a German born, full-time painter living and working in Richmond, Virginia. Her abstract paintings consist of bold colors and a deep sense of emotion. She often paints with a limited palette, focusing on brushstrokes, texture, and form to find a balance. She is drawn to the drama and the pain connecting humanity and she strives to create beauty out of the most difficult circumstances. Her work combines her European past and her American present. Her paintings are upbeat and symbolize the strength and positive attitude that are part of the American spirit and therefore part of her newfound life in the United States. Her passion for bold colors comes from a group of artists called “The Blue Rider” of the 1920s, especially Franz Marc; other influences are American artists Mark Rothko and Wolf Kahn.

Danny Trent is an abstract painter. He uses the basic elements of painting: line, color, texture, form, and space in creating his painting.

He says that painting is an intuitive approach that allows for him to be open for unexpected moments of seeing something that was not intended and expanding and incorporating this discovery into the painting.

An Uncolored Point of View by Perry Matthews

An Uncolored Point of View explores the myriad features of manipulated black and white photography. The focus conveys boldness as well as subtlety. Viewers can view, compare, and develop their own interpretations. Perry first began experimenting with a point and shoot digital camera 10 years ago. Her photographic journey has encompassed nature, objects, and architecture. Her passion resides in abstractions and how everyday objects and architectural details can be transformed into intriguing, illuminative works of art. The exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery

The Art of Nature by James Sheehan

James Sheehan uses natural woods to create either abstract or portrait wall art. The various grains, patterns, and colors of wood provides James with “brush strokes” provided by nature. He has worked with laminates and wood veneers for 40 years in the kitchen cabinet business. Now he uses that knowledge and skills to create art.

The exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

RECYCLE ME ALL MEDIA SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The show is open to all artists and all mediums. The theme for this month is recycled art. Call for entries is March 1, 2021 – March 17, 2021. Submit your entries through our online form. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: https://artworksrva.com/artist-resources/call-for-entries/