4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

It’s a new season and our 17th anniversary! The September 25th reception will feature the All Media art show. We invite artists to submit their artwork, any medium, and any topic. A rich variety of art is selected for display and for sale in the main gallery. And three solo shows open:

Estamos en Mexico: A retrospective in Black and White by Tod Ramey

Muse: Abstract Paintings by Glenda M. Creamer

Horizons by Susan Crook.

Join us September 25th from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for a reception, meet the artists and enjoy live music. Don’t forget to wear your facemask. Parking is free. Please register to get a free ticket for the reception: https://form.jotform.com/202406640904044

See you at the gallery!