4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

to

Art Works 320 Hull St Richmond, Richmond, Virginia 23224

It’s a new season and our 17th anniversary! The September 25th reception will feature the All Media art show. We invite artists to submit their artwork, any medium, and any topic. A rich variety of art is selected for display and for sale in the main gallery. And three solo shows open:

Estamos en Mexico: A retrospective in Black and White by Tod Ramey

Muse: Abstract Paintings by Glenda M. Creamer

Horizons by Susan Crook.

Join us September 25th from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for a reception, meet the artists and enjoy live music. Don’t forget to wear your facemask. Parking is free. Please register to get a free ticket for the reception: https://form.jotform.com/202406640904044

See you at the gallery!

Info

Art Works 320 Hull St Richmond, Richmond, Virginia 23224
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
804-291-1400
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works! - 2020-09-25 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works! - 2020-09-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works! - 2020-09-25 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works! - 2020-09-25 18:00:00 ical
AlwlaysSmilingFace

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular