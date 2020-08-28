4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

It’s August and the dogs are back for the Dog Days of Summer. With this exhibit, we will be fundraising for FURS, a local animal shelter. Also, we are presenting two new exhibits: Passion Passage by Joe DeIulio and Intersection by Sharon Denmark.

Please join us on August 28th, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. for the opening reception and meet the artists and dogs. Bring your dog to the opening reception to show-off and compete for prizes like, best-tail wagger, most friendly and, most debonair. Meet Claire Pollard, Executive Director of FURS. She will be bringing one of FURS' adoptable dogs. There will be live music, doggie treats, and free parking.

Don’t forget to wear your facemask. We ask that you check our website and register to get your free ticket for the reception. Get your ticket.

The exhibits continue through September 19, 2020.

Passion Passage by Joe DeIulio

Joe DeIulio is a master painter and writer. He lives in Williamsburg, VA where he paints every day. His work is often of everyday life; his figures seem to be pondering something outside of the current scene. His landscapes are stylized and colorful. The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

Intersection by Sharon Denmark

The abstract works in Intersection are a stylistic departure from Denmark's previous works, a move away from images representing very real places towards landscapes that combine the real and the imagined, landscapes that are perhaps distorted, interrupted, or strange. The basis for these new works can be interpreted as literal intersections as seen from above, but they are intersections from a world that is slightly unfamiliar. This exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER

This annual exhibit is an all-media show. Artists have been asked to submit paintings, photography, mixed media and sculpture of their favorite dog, their antics, their loyalty, and whatever is endearing and inspiring about canines.

On opening night, meet Claire Pollard, Executive Director of FURS. She will be bring one of FURS’ adoptable dogs. This juried show benefits FURS (Friends United with Richmond Shelters). This non-profit organization cares for and finds homes for all breeds. Art Works donates all commissions from this exhibit to FURS.

Call for entries is from August 1,2020 – August 19,2020 and is an online process. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: https://artworksrva.com/blog/events/call-for-entries-august-2020/