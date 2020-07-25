4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

We are so excited to share new exhibits this month. In case you did not make it to the June opening of Tim Harper’s exhibit, Deconstruct/Reconstruct, it continues for another month. Mark Price has a new exhibit, Many Faces and Theresa Armstrong is presenting, Evenings at North Bend. The Richmond Photography Meetup Group (RPMG) is presenting a group exhibit.

Don’t forget to wear your face mask. We are practicing physical distancing. This event is free and open to the public Tuesdays - Sundays 12 - 6 pm.