4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

This year everything is so very different from past years. As we cope with current events, helping our neighbors, supporting our causes and families, we asked artists to focus on art that portrays the past, the present, and future-hopes of summertime–the theme of the All Media Show.

Also, showcasing is Tim Harper’s exhibit (Deconstruct/Reconstruct), Tom Campbell’s show (I Wonder…), and a digital exhibit, Let’s Go Crazy – Abstract Art by Central Virginia Art League.

We will be holding a small reception to showcase these exhibits with 50 guests from 6 pm – 7 pm and 50 guests from 7 pm – 8 pm. We will post a means for you to reserve a time.

You must wear a face mask, not have any symptoms of COVID19 nor been in contact with anyone with COVID19 two weeks prior to this event. You will also need to practice social distancing at the exhibit. This event is free. Please bring your admittance ticket with you.