4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works

Please join us! Summer at Art Works continues with the exhibit of Maximo Laura—so if you missed seeing these unique, collector-tapestries—there’s still time. Cantores De Luz (Singers of Light) will inspire and awe you. Several new solo shows and the July All Media juried show open. Please join us July 28th, 7-10 p.m. for the opening reception. The exhibits continue through August 20, 2017. This event is free and open to the public. Exhibits include:

Cantores De Luz by Maximo Laura

You can now buy tapestry art by one of Latin America’s most prolific textile artists at Art Works. Maximo Laura is a Peruvian award-winning textile artist known worldwide for his tapestries that intertwine ancestral Peruvian techniques, symbols, memories and myths with contemporary aesthetics. All Laura tapestries limited editions or one-of-a kind and are hand-woven at the Maximo Laura Studio,

There is much to “read” when viewing a Maximo Laura tapestry. His website describes the realms, the cosmos, the Sun and Moon representations, the Inca Cross, the patterns, zigzags and circles and the meanings woven into the tapestries.

http://maximolaura.com/reading-a-maximo-laura-tapestry/

This exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery. You may order these online at Art Works new www.shop4artwork.com site.

Totems for the Modern Era -Tiki and Venus Paintings by Richard John Becker

This exhibit is a collection of painted canvasses depicting strange god-like creatures who may or may not represent aspects of the human subconscious, some best left unsaid. These are large and somewhat unavoidable paintings that are less concerned with aesthetic beauty and are more apt to be confrontational. These depictions are not meant to be worshiped, but the artist will not object to some sort of tasteful veneration. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, East.

Landscapes, Dreams, and Thoughts by Dorothy Ellis

Ellis is a painter and printmaker. Her paintings are mostly abstract but one can see the landscapes within them that inspire her.

This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, West.

Richmond Photography Meet up Group 2nd Annual Gallery Show

This exhibit is a culmination of the images taken over the course of a year within the meet-up group. This exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery

Virginia Landscapes by June Skalak: Where It All Began

Early landscape paintings by June Skalak will be exhibited in the Corner Gallery.

JULY 2017 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. Call for Entries is on July 21st and 22nd at Art Works. Wolfgang Jasper is the juror. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: http://www.artworksrichmond.com/CallforEntries.htm

About Us

ART WORKS is a full service art center where the public can see and buy art 6 days a week, rent space for special events and see artists at work. We represent over 100 Virginia artists and present national and international artists in monthly shows. There are 75 studios and 6 galleries at ART WORKS. The public is invited to our monthly all-media, juried art shows, the 4th Friday of each month and are encouraged to participate in our programs, shows and events.

ART WORKS is involved in community programs, is a venue for many bridal receptions, fundraisers, parties and meetings. Our on-site staff lends our expertise to these events.

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday noon – 6 p.m. Closed Mondays

Handicap Accessible, Free Admission, Family Friendly, Pet Friendly, LGBT+ Friendly

Contact: Art Works, Inc.

320 Hull Street Richmond, VA 23224.

Glenda Kotchish

804-291-1400 email: glenda@artworksrichmond.com website: www.artworksrichmond.com