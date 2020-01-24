4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

In January, this makes our 17th year of the annual Simply Photography exhibit at Art Works. Over the years it’s been so popular that we expanded it to include both the main and upstairs galleries. And in the other three smaller galleries, you’ll see more photography by groups and individuals. The Simply Photography exhibit will be juried by John Henley—professional photographer and teacher at VCU.

Join us on January 24th, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. for the opening reception with live music and refreshments. The exhibits continue through February 22, 2020. This event is free and open to the public.

________________________________________

Simply Photography 2020

Photographers get an opportunity to showcase their signature photographs in this juried show. Photography of all types including traditional, digital, manipulated and photographic mix-media are allowed. This exhibit will be juried by John Henley, professional photographer and teacher. The exhibit will be in the main gallery and the upstairs gallery.

Call for entries is January 17th and 18th at Art Works. There are cash prizes. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: Call for Entries

________________________________________

Visual Improvisations by Ausra Huntington

This exhibit features semi-abstract photography inspired by the beauty of the natural word and music Ausra Huntington has pursued her passion for photography for over thirty years. Her images have been published in two books and exhibited in several personal, juried, and group shows in VA and abroad. Currently, Ausra is inspired by musical improvisations of different artists and bands, including classical, modern, bluegrass, rock and dance music. This new collection, Visual Improvisations, focuses on the natural, with a bit of digital mixed in, creating fascinating images of curves and colors that are made to resonate with the viewer’s own stories and appeal to people who love music, abstract art, and some of the “weird’ aka improvisations.

________________________________________

Camera Club of Richmond Exhibit

The Camera Club of Richmond meets regularly to pursue excellence in photography and offers its members activities, education, and image evaluations. The club was formed to promote the art of photography. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery.