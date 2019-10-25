4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

Thread by Thread: Stories in Fiber and Fabric opens October 25th at Art Works. Joyce Watkins King is a lifelong artist and designer. Her exhibit of textiles and fiber weaves a story of memories, conservation and social consumption. Join us October 25th for the opening reception of this and other solo and group shows. To add to the fun, wear your Halloween costume and enter to win the door prize. And if you haven’t done the Artful Scavenger Hunt, there are new clues and new art to find. The reception is Friday, October 25th 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.. There will be live music, a performance by the Virginia Opera and refreshments. The exhibits continue through November 16, 2019. This event is free and open to the public. Parking is free. Exhibits include:

Thread by Thread: Stories in Fiber and Fabric by Joyce Watkins King

A child of the South and a descendant of Eli Whitney, Joyce Watkins King grew up in a small North Carolina town with a Mom who sewed her clothes as did her mother before her. Learning to sew while she was in middle school was her introduction to soft sculpture, although she did not recognize it as such until she was in design school. Textiles are part of a universal language that cut across cultures worldwide, providing beauty, utility, creativity, and symbols for special occasions: births, initiations, proms, ordinations, and weddings. King strives to re-use thread, fabric, and findings in her work whenever possible, in opposition to the escalating trend of rampant consumption of cheaply made clothes that harm farmers, laborers, and especially the environment. This exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

Threshold by Patricia Munford

"It’s the ripple not the sea, it’s the pebble not the stream, not the garden but the stone.” These words by composer Stephen Sondheim serve as Patricia Munford’s inspiration to stay focused, look closely and have patience. Munford has been influenced by her life in the theatre which, like photography, requires attention to detail and most of all, curiosity. Both look to make visible the fragment that expresses the whole. And there is a unique parallel in viewing the world from backstage and through the lens of the camera. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, East.

Ordinary World by Cindy Cornett

Cindy Cornett is a photographer and painter. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, West.

Behind High and Low Notes by Dan Thompson

Dan Thompson explores relationships between music and painting. For decades Dan focused on music creating and recording multiple bluegrass inspired records, both as a solo artist and founding member of the Spencer Hill Band. Sadly, a stroke in 2006 permanently damaged his left hand. Ever the artist, he rediscovered his first creative love-contemporary art. He returned to abstract painting where he creates the rhythms; the pauses and strikes over beats and behind high and low notes. The exhibit is in the Corner Gallery.

Faces of Life by Virginia Coleman

Virginia Coleman is a mixed media painter. Her exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

OCTOBER 2019 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. Mary Scurlock will be the juror for this exhibit. Call for Entries is on October 18th and 19th at Art Works. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork.