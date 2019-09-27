4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

Fall exhibits at Art Works open with Michelle McGrath’s Tension, and three new solo shows. The Richmond Camera Club will have a group show and of course there’s the monthly All Media art show. It's Art Works' 16th anniversary so we're planning to celebrate in sweet-sixteen style. Please join us September 27th, 6 p.m. –9 p.m. for the opening reception, refreshments, live music and a gallery talk. The exhibits continue through October 19, 2019. This event is free and open to the public. Free parking is provided in 3 lots close by. Look for our Art Works Event Flags.

Exhibits include:

Tension by Michelle McGrath

McGrath incorporates rough textures and vibrant, high contrast colors in her paintings and mixed media works. She finds beauty and intrigue in the gnarled roots of a tree; the crumbling plaster on a wall; and the wrinkled, roughened hands of her grandmother. To explore these types of surfaces, her materials are distorted by twisting, ripping, and pulling the pieces apart. For instance, canvas is layered and stitched together in an uneven manner, with knots and lumps added to the distressed surface. She views these distorted, strained surfaces as different forces in her life that push or pull her in varied directions. Her approach to compositions is playfully and intuitively, letting them evolve, during her process.

This exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

Random Shots: Line, Color, Reflection by Jay Denny

Richmond plays a regular role in Jay Denny’s creative work—from the ever-changing built environment, the daily course of the James to the rich experience of community activity. All these contribute to an unending inventory of images.

Denny says:

Digital photography has given me many such opportunities. My camera’s small viewfinder has opened new worlds of objects, shapes and color in many surprising ways. My hope is that the images in this show will allow you to appreciate what I have recorded: some of it familiar, some foreign.

The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, East.

Remembering Bin: A Retrospective of Binford Harrell’s artwork.

This exhibit is a retrospective of Binford Harrell’s artwork. He was a well-loved, active member of Art Works Gallery and the community. He painted and created mixed media artwork until his death in 2018. His artwork will be available for purchase in the gallery and online through our shopping website: www.shop4artwork.com.

This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, West.

Within the Light by Robin Coker

Coker says: A photographers’ world is essential to the light we take in and capture; so often we fail to see the beauty and signs of the world around us. Within the Light are the images that have captivated my life predominately in nature and other surrounding items in hope that it will be delightful to your likings also. This

exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

Richmond Camera Club Exhibit

This group of talented photographers will exhibit their work in the Skylight Gallery.

SEPTEMBER 2019 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. The juror is Michelle McGrath. Call for Entries is on September 20th and 21st at Art Works. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork.