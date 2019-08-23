4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

See 6 new art shows featuring: Michelle McGrath, Kelly Johnston, Glenda Creamer, the August All-Media Show juried by Kristen Peyton, and The James River Pix exhibit sponsored by JRAC! Plus live music, entertainment, refreshments, and free parking! This month—the dogs are back for Dog Days of Summer—the annual fundraiser benefiting FURS (Friends United with the Richmond Shelter). The event includes a silent auction and guests are invited to bring their dogs to compete for “best tail wager, most friendly, most spirited and most laid-back” categories. Please join us on August 23rd, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. for the opening reception and meet the artists and dogs. Music will be provided by Anthony Brazeau. Enjoy a special performance by Martha Prewitt. The exhibits continue through September 21, 2019. This event is free and open to the public. Parking is free in designated lots close by.

Exhibits include:

Tension by Michelle McGrath

McGrath incorporates rough textures and vibrant, high contrast colors in her paintings and mixed media works. She finds beauty and intrigue in the gnarled roots of a tree; the crumbling plaster on a wall; and the wrinkled, roughened hands of her grandmother. To explore these types of surfaces, her materials are distorted by twisting, ripping, and pulling the pieces apart. For instance, canvas is layered and stitched together in an uneven manner, with knots and lumps added to the distressed surface. She views these distorted, strained surfaces as different forces in her life that push or pull her in varied directions.

This exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

Emporium of Curiosities by Kelly Johnston

Kelly Johnston’s assemblage art is a treasure hunt and a great puzzle to her. She finds objects and while understanding their intended purpose, she uses them completely out of context. She reassigns meaning to these found objects. An item is no longer a ruler; it is an arm or a leg. She is drawn to patterns, textures and color and chooses items based on this. She prefers objects that are already broken. She says, “Like a sculptor chips away at a block of marble to reveal the art inside...” This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, East.

Arpeggio by Glenda Creamer

Glenda Creamer says: "In music, when the notes are played individually and sequentially to form a chord, is called an arpeggio. When I paint, I apply one color at a time to form a painting. Altogether the paintings work together to form a show. I hope that you can see how music influences my work." Creamer earned a B.F.A. in Painting and Printmaking from Virginia Commonwealth University. The exhibit is in the Centre Gallery, West.

RVA River Pix 2019

The James River is Richmond’s defining resource. All during the year, the James River Advisory Council (JRAC) works to conserve, preserve and promote the river with clean-ups, holiday boating parades and stewardship awareness. Art Works is only two blocks from the James. We’ve asked photographers to capture images of the river in and around Richmond for the annual James River Days JRAC celebrations. Jessie Boyland curated this exhibition held in the Skylight Gallery.

AUGUST 2019 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. In addition to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes there is also a special prize for a pet artwork awarded by FURS. Kristen Peyton is the juror for the August 2019 exhibit. Call for Entries is on August 16th and 17th at Art Works. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: https://artworksrva.com/artist-resources/call-for-entries/