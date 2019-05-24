4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

6 new exhibits are on display through June 22nd. Visit us Tuesdays - Sundays 12 - 6 PM. Admission is free. Exhibits include:

HENRICO CENTER FOR THE ARTS SENIOR SHOW

Mary Scurlock guides her students through the many facets of art and the culmination of this work is the senior show at Art Works. The opening reception is May 24th from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery through May 27, 2019.

MAGGIE L. WALKER GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL SENIOR ART EXHIBITION

Jeff Hall provides the inspiration and guidance for the visual art students at Maggie L. Walker where he supports a broad range of experiences in both two and three dimensions and a wide variety of media. The students present their work at a reception on May 31st (6 pm – 9 pm). The show continues through June 9, 2019. The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

Waiting for the Veil to Lift: Selected Moments from the Wild by Donna Frostick

When Donna Frostick was a child, she was an animist. She was convinced nature was alive, and speaking: in cloud formations, in wind patterns. It was just a matter of being astute enough to decode it. When it comes to nature and art, she hasn’t changed much. Whenever she is outdoors, she finds herself gravitating to scenes that suggest the world is a mystical place, ripe with potential revelations.

Seascapes by Alexangel Estevez

Alexangel Estevez’s paintings are vivid with colors creating the sense of energy, yet the scenes are peaceful and serene. This series of seascapes communicate in many shapes and forms, from a calm quiet sea to rough breaking waves. Brushstrokes expressing emotions are like a language being written through the sounds of the waves. His goal is to take the viewer on this voyage and experience the scenes. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, West.

A Retrospective of a Future Career by Marie Kennedy

Marie Kennedy uses the camera as her primary tool of choice to explore the wonders hidden in plain sight. She captures fleeting moments in time, free of any manipulation or editing, to frame the discourse between seen and unseen spaces. This exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

MAY 2019 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. Chris Semtner will be the juror. Call for Entries is on May 17th and 18th at Art Works. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: https://artworksrva.com/artist-resources/call-for-entries/