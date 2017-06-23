4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works

It’s been six years since you last saw Maximo Laura exhibit at Art Works. This renowned, world famous weaver and designer from Peru brings Cantores De Luz (Singers of Light) to the gallery on June 23rd. His extraordinary tapestries woven in traditional Peruvian methods gives ancient culture a voice in the 21st Century. Solo shows by H. Binford Harrell, Alexangel Estevez, Jacquie Digney and Chris Semtner and the juried All Media Show will open. Join us on June 23rd, 7-10 p.m. for the opening reception and meet the artists. The exhibits continue through July 23, 2017. Maximo Laura’s exhibit continues through August 20th. This event is free and open to the public. Exhibits include:

Cantores De Luz by Maximo Laura -

Maximo Laura is Peru’s most prestigious weaver and is attributed for preserving the ancient methods of weaving. This exhibit Cantores De Luz (Singers of Light) is full of color, movement and symbolism that intertwine ancestral Peruvian techniques, symbols, memories and myths with contemporary aesthetics. All Laura tapestries are hand-woven at the Maximo Laura Studio.

There is much to “read” when viewing a Maximo Laura tapestry. His website describes the realms, the cosmos, the Sun and Moon representations, the Inca Cross, the patterns, zigzags and circles and the meanings woven into the tapestries.

http://maximolaura.com/reading-a-maximo-laura-tapestry/

This exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery through August 20th.

Oil Painting: The People of Colonial Williamsburg, The Blue Ridge and The Rocky Mountains by H. Binford Harrell -

In this exhibit, the images inspire awe--an elaborate interpretation of purpose. The subjects appear to be entirely without pretension--an informal image. The work was performed using time-tested methods handed down from the Old Masters. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, East.

Up Close and Personal : Miniature Landscape Paintings by Alexangel Estevez -

This exhibit showcases miniature landscape paintings. Estevez used simplified brushstrokes to emphasize a delicacy that is seen in each of the paintings. The landscapes are from Petersburg and Richmond, Virginia. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, West.

Art in Flight by Jacquie Digney -

Digney finds birds of every species to be satisfying to paint.

The texture and lines of the feathers, the structure of the beaks, and the right look in their eye(s) are a fun challenge.

This exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

Lost Secrets by Chris Semtner -

Chris Semtner presents a series of oil paintings in the Skylight Gallery.

JUNE 2017 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW -

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. The juror is

Ann Chenoweth. Click here to visit her website.

Call for Entries is on June 16th and 17th, 2017 at Art Works. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: http://www.artworksrichmond.com/CallforEntries.htm

Classes and Activities

________________________________________

Thriving Artists Thursdays

June 15, 6-8 pm

Please join us. Come and learn new skills to help you thrive as an artist. Keith Ramsey will talk about welding and upcycling materials in June’s session.

Art Works' resident artists and gallery members get in free! Non-gallery members are invited to attend for a suggested donation of $10

Click here to register. You can pay at the door.

________________________________________

VIP Meet & Eat

June 23, 6-7:30 pm

Treat yourself to VIP Meet & Eat. Starting at 6 join the staff at Art Works and meet some of the featured artists over a glass of wine or champagne. Then at 6:30 make your way down the hall to Plant Zero Café you will be an appetizer (or specialty sandwich) and libations. Then it’s back to Art Works to see the exhibits and attend the gallery talks. Tickets are $20 for a single or $30 for a couple (gratuity included). Click here to buy tickets.

________________________________________

Summer Art Camp at Art Works

It’s time to register for summer art camp. Your child will enjoy our small classes. Camps this year are: Clay Works, Paint Works, Creative Drama Works and Sewing Works. Each 1 week camp is 1/2 day, includes supplies and snacks and an ice cream party on Fridays.

Ages 6-12, limited to 12 students for each camp. Click here to register.

________________________________________

About Us

ART WORKS is a full service art center where the public can see and buy art 6 days a week, rent space for special events and see artists at work. We represent over 100 Virginia artists and present national and international artists in monthly shows. There are 75 studios and 6 galleries at ART WORKS. The public is invited to our monthly all-media, juried art shows, the 4th Friday of each month and are encouraged to participate in our programs, shows and events.

ART WORKS is involved in community programs, is a venue for many bridal receptions, fundraisers, parties and meetings. Our on-site staff lends our expertise to these events.

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday noon – 6 p.m. Closed Mondays

Handicap Accessible, Free Admission, Family Friendly, Pet Friendly, LGBT+ Friendly

Contact: Art Works, Inc.

320 Hull Street Richmond, VA 23224.

Glenda Kotchish

804-291-1400 email: glenda@artworksrichmond.com website: www.artworksrichmond.com