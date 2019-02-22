4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

Art, music, dance, and refreshments—it’s everything you could want for an artful evening in February. The opening reception of Art Works’ winter exhibits features Jorge Ariel Escobar’s Where I've Been, Where I'm Going…. In this mixed media and photography show, you’ll learn about one millennial’s view of the transition from graduate to adult life. And the other new exhibits vary from photography to abstract to surrealism. Plus there’s the monthly All Media Show by local artists, juried by Mike Guyer.

Join us on February 22nd, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. for the opening reception with live music by Matt Treacy and a dance performance by Dog Town Dance. The exhibits continue through March 16, 2019. This event is free and open to the public. Parking is free in the lot at Hull and East 4th Street.

________________________________________

Where I've Been, Where I'm Going… by Jorge Ariel Escobar

Jorge Ariel Escobar, a photo-media and interdisciplinary artist gives us one millennial’s view of post-graduate life. And if you are a Poe enthusiast, you’ll want to see the heart series of photography and mixed media.

Escobar works with analog photography, 19th-century alternative processes, fibers, and printmaking. This exhibit will in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

Black & White… in Color by Tom Campbell

Tom Campbell explores form and movement in painting and accomplishes this using only the basics: black and white. Embedding these forms in a sea of color constrains and enhances the movement to complete the picture. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery East.

________________________________________

Mirror Mirror: Temperamental Portraits by Cheryl Hadrych

Hadrych explains that everything she does and makes is a self-portrait. Her gestures, handwriting, photography, and paintings are all glimpses into who she is as a woman, and some things can be more revealing than others.

The series of portraits digs deep by way of freer brushstrokes and textures on canvas. It is a beautiful, yet temperamental chapter of Hadrych’s ever-evolving body of work.

The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, West.

________________________________________

Metropolitan Richmond Artist Association

The MRAA is a professional association that promotes and encourages the creation of all forms of visual arts. This member exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

________________________________________

The Color of the Soul by Jose Quintanilla

Jose Quintanilla is a Salvadorian artist. He currently lives in Richmond. His surrealism paintings are based on scenes of his life and stories from other people’s lives. The exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

________________________________________

February 2019 All Media Show

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. Call for Entries is February 15th and 16th. Mike Guyer is the juror. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: Call for Entries