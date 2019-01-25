4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

Photography is the focus for January at the art center—all five exhibits! We’ve invited photo-media and inter-disciplinary artist, Jorge Ariel Escobar to exhibit in the main gallery. Virginia artists will compete in the 17th annual Simply Photography exhibit. This exhibit will be juried by Thomas Moore—retired senior curator of Photography and Photography Archivist at the Mariners’ Museum in Newport News Virginia. Three solo exhibits, also photography, open on the 4th Friday in January by artists: Patsy Ledbetter, Matt Torrenzano and Doug Turner.

Join us on January 25th, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. for the opening reception with live music by Anthony Brazeau, a dance performance by RVA Dance Collective and refreshments. The exhibits continue through February 16, 2019. This event is free and open to the public.

Exhibits Include:

Where I've Been, Where I'm Going… by Jorge Ariel Escobar

Jorge Ariel Escobar is a photo-media and interdisciplinary artist. He works with analog photography, 19th-century alternative processes, fibers, and printmaking. He studied studio art and photography at James Madison University and while there received a research grant to study in Prague. His lives in Richmond, VA. and with his photography, explores internal dialogues which include emotions, thoughts, and memories. This exhibit will in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

Water Elements by Patsy Ledbetter

Water Elements is about the power of water; how it affects our senses and envelopes us with its life. From a simple abstract of water droplets to the grandeur of the ocean, water is an element of life that feeds the soul. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery East.

Common Threads by Matt Torrenzano

Matt Torrenzano has traveled extensively. He has artistically captured cities, landscapes, flowers, people and architecture. His exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, West.

Recent Work by Doug Turner

Doug Turner travels the United States and photographs breath-taking landscapes. His award-winning photography will be on exhibit in the Skylight Gallery.

Simply Photography 2019

Photographers get an opportunity to showcase their signature photographs in this juried show. Photography of all types including traditional, digital, manipulated and photographic mix-media are allowed. This exhibit will be juried by Thomas Moore—retired senior curator of Photography and Photography Archivist at the Mariners’ Museum in Newport News Virginia. The exhibit will be in the upstairs gallery. Call for entries is January 18th and 19th at Art Works. There are cash prizes. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: Call for Entries