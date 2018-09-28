4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works

This fall, Asiya Al-Sharabi from Yemen is exhibiting Trumperie and the Immigrant at Art Works. This social commentary is a unique perspective to the current political climate between the U.S. and the Middle East. Several new solo shows and the September All Media juried show open. Please join us September 28th, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. for the opening reception, refreshments, live music and a gallery talk. The exhibits continue through October 20, 2018. This event is free and open to the public. Parking is free. Exhibits include:

________________________________________

Trumperie and the Immigrant by Asyia Al-Sharabi

Originally from Yemen, Asiya Al-Sharabi brings a unique perspective to the current political climate between the U.S. and the Middle East. Inspired by Frida Kahlo and other pioneer women artists, she champions justice as well as aesthetic beauty in her artwork. In this exhibit, Al-Sharabi presents two of her recent bodies of work: Trumperie and The Immigrant.

On Trumperie: Although its unknown when Yemenis ﬁrst arrived, its believed that Yemenis were immigrating to the U.S after 1869. Some Yemenis gained U.S citizenship by ﬁghting in World War I and World War II. Al-Sharabi creates a self-portrait documenting her immigration to the US through art. Al-Sharabi says, “During the 2016 election campaign, I knew that we would be directly affected by president Trump targeting our basic rights, humanity, history, and the future of our children. When your voice is unheard, and all doors are closed, then and only then art prevails."

On The Immigrant: As a Yemeni photographer, Al-Sharabi found it extremely challenging to photograph Yemeni women, as cultural taboos could result in severe punishment to a woman for sharing her image and identity publicly. Because of this, she altered the images of female subjects to protect their identity. Using herself as the subject for this series, Al-Sharabi wore the clothes that once belonged to her mother and grandmother that she brought with her when she ﬂed the war in Yemen. This exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

Home by Tom Campbell

The Home series represents the security and fragility of life. To deposit one’s most precious hopes for the future in such an open and vulnerable position demands constant vigilance, nurturing and the willingness to sacrifice to make those dreams come to fruition. The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, East.

________________________________________

Edge of the City by Cynthia Cornett

Cynthia Cornett likes when a place has been around long enough that it has a kind of tension between the way it was originally designed to look and the way it currently looks. Also, there’s the struggle between the way the place is being tended and the way it looks to Cornett. Many of these places are closing or getting torn down. She sees herself as a time traveler with the ability to stop time with a photograph and to preserve it. Richmond’s street art is a passion. With her art, she celebrates the human, the marks people make on the world—the small, local, eccentric marks expressing their uniqueness. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, West.

________________________________________

Sonnets and Stanzas by Robert Winne

This new series of paintings continue to explore textured surfaces while introducing an array of brighter colors. The transformation to a more vibrant color palette is a radical change from Winne’s past works, which were much darker, both visually and emotionally. The inspiration for the exhibit was drawn from the many works of William Shakespeare. Winne uses the words of Shakespeare to create painterly interpretations of the characters, scenes and emotions of Shakespeare’s sonnets and plays. This exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

________________________________________

Richmond Camera Club Member Show

This group of talented RVA photographers will exhibit the best of their new works in the Skylight Gallery.

________________________________________

SEPTEMBER 2018 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. Sally Bowring will be the juror for September. Call for Entries is on September 21st and 22nd, 2018 at Art Works. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: http://www.artworksrichmond.com/CallforEntries.htm