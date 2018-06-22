4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works

Summer’s bright colors flow freely in the gallery in June with Mary Storms abstract, mixed-media paintings, Perry Matthew’s architectural, abstract photography and Jim Wilson’s photos on metal. These images pop off the surfaces. Blacksmiths from central Virginia will present: Virginia Blacksmithing Today in the Skylight Gallery. Join us on June 22nd, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. for the opening reception and meet the artists. Colin Ferguson, juror of the June All Media Show will give a gallery talk. Enjoy refreshments and live music by BJ Nagel. The exhibits continue through July 21, 2018. This event is free and open to the public. Parking is free. Exhibits include:

________________________________________

Borderline by Mary Storms

Mary Storms expresses her artistic vision through abstract mixed-media landscapes. As a self-taught artist, with a degree in biology, Mary is intrigued and inspired by the natural environment. Her intent is to provide the viewer with a sense of the symbiotic relationship between primeval elements--stone, soil, water and sky--and the life these elements nurture.

Mary’s canvases are noted for their rich textures and intense color, from bold and vibrant to quiet and subdued. In addition to acrylic paint, she uses sculpting paste, along with layers of torn or cut handmade paper and recycled magazine paper. To add additional depth, portions of some layers are scrubbed or scraped off. Paint is applied with brushes, palette knives and her hands.

Mary’s award-winning work has been exhibited in multiple venues throughout North Carolina and is included in many local, national, and international private collections. She is currently represented by Gallery444 in San Francisco, CA and the Sunset River Marketplace in Calabash, NC. This exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

Life in Metal by James Wilson

Wilson has spent 40 years working in photography. After many years of using film, most of his photos and negatives were lost in a flood. This event caused him to move to digital photography. Digital editing is a blessing but capturing the moment is a new challenge. Wilson has produced traditional prints and canvas prints as well. For this show the work is printed on metal. On metal, colors are richer and jump off the surface. Black and white images sparkle and sometimes seem antique. Life in Metal makes use of the richness of the metal print to show off everyday life. Instead of giving the print a moment in time, the medium adds life back into the print, bringing that past moment into the present. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, East.

________________________________________

Color Pop RVA by Perry Matthews

Urban setting. Local architecture. Vibrant color.

Color Pop RVA is an exhibition that takes the elements of photographic composition and pushes color onto a local urban landscape, transforming the work into architectural abstractions. RVA has emerged as a vibrant, creative city packed with a variety of flavor and experiences. Color Pop RVA brings this vibrancy to Art Works through a series of digital images on canvas with a decidedly local flair. Richmond has provided Matthews with a fascinating abundance of subject matter as she developed as a photographer and artist. Creating an exhibit that captures her love and admiration of the city and having the opportunity to show the work in the heart of her urban landscape conveys an extra special appeal for the artist. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, West.

________________________________________

James Stenson Recent Work

James Stenson will exhibit in the Corner Gallery

________________________________________

Virginia Blacksmithing Today

The Central Virginia Blacksmith Guild is dedicated to promoting and preserving the craft of blacksmithing and the art of forged ironwork. The exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

________________________________________

JUNE 2018 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. Call for Entries is on June 15th and 16th, 2018 at Art Works. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: http://www.artworksrichmond.com/CallforEntries.htm