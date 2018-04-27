4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

In April, The Curio Project continues in the main gallery and is a featured event at the April 21st, RVA Earth Day Festival where guests are invited to join in an artful-scavenger-hunt. Four new solo exhibits open and Kathryn Baines jurors the April All Media Show. Join us at the opening reception, April 27th, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. for refreshments, wine-tasting by Valley Road Winery and music by Matt Treacy. The exhibits continue through May 19, 2018. This event is free and open to the public. Parking is free. Exhibits include:

________________________________________

The Curio Project: A collection of fine art objects, assemblages and other oddities

Steve Applegate, Frederick Chiriboga, Kelly Johnston, and Keith M. Ramsey collaborate to produce this exhibit which honors Earth Day—a key attraction at the Manchester RVA Earth Day Festival. These four contemporary artists combine common materials and found objects into intriguing artwork, which are vehicles for their artistic messages. Sometimes poignant and alluring, and sometimes bizarre and mystifying, assemblage art reconfigures our conceptions of the world around us and our relationships to objects. This show is curated by Art Works Gallery Director, Jessie Boyland. The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

One Woman's Eye by Joy Westerlund

Everything is made-up. That’s what Westerlund explains about her artwork. Her thoughts become paintings. Most of her work is in oil and acrylic. Her ink drawings tell a story. She is inspired by Rembrandt and his mastery of light and inspired by Dali with his freedom of execution. The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, East.

________________________________________

Paintings & Pixels: A Parallel Wilderness by Cheryl Hadrych

Objective and Subjective. Pixels and Paint Strokes. Real and Imagined. Cheryl Hadrych presents a series of paintings and photography presented as diptychs which chronical her solo hiking journey on the Appalachian Trail.

This series provides the viewer an opportunity to experience the closeness to nature that Hadrych often feels.

_______________________________________

Things Left Behind by Sarah Phillips

Sarah Phillips exhibits her photography in the Corner Gallery.

________________________________________

Perseverance by Dandridge Davis

This series explores the theme of adversity. Dandridge paints in the abstract--horizontal raw canvases, stained, then layered, poured and textured with gel using the palette knife. This exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

_______________________________________

APRIL 2018 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. Call for Entries is April 19th, 20th and 22nd. Kathryn Baines is the juror. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: http://www.artworksrichmond.com/CallforEntries.htm