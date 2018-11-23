4th Friday Art Shows and Holiday Opening Reception @ Art Works!

On November 23rd, the holidays start with Art Works (Black Friday). Shop at the Made in RVA Holiday Gallery. You’ll find prints of scenes around Richmond, handmade gift items by local artists—small things that bring comfort, joy and celebrate the season.

Then at 6 p.m., the 4th Friday art shows’ reception begins with an exhibit by Ola Balogun from Nigeria—paintings full of bold, intense color, a world of light, sun, figures of joy and rhythm. Also opening is Wade Nelson’s Eventide exhibit, Wish Granted by Anita Storino and the November 2018 All Media Show. Join us for refreshments, meet the artists and enjoy live music by the Luci Edwards Trio.

The Made in RVA Holiday Gallery remains open through December 31st. The exhibits continue through January 19, 2019. This event is free and open to the public. Parking is free.

Exhibits Include:

Encounter by Ola Balogun

Ola Balogun is from Nigeria and now resides in Richmond, VA. His paintings are full of bold, intense color, a world of light, sun, figures of joy and rhythm. The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

Wish Granted by Anita Storino

Anita Storino manipulates the subject of her photographs to bring out its true spirit—beauty, mystery, power or solemnity. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, East

Eventide by Wade Nelson

Nelson grew up on a small farm in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Naturally, he has a great appreciation for nature and wildlife. Over time, his drawings, paintings, and sculpture moved from realism to expressive. For this series on exhibit, he has chosen all native Virginia animals as his subject matter. His combination of exaggerated colors and tones, cool with warm, gives an overall pleasing atheistic to the viewer and something magical as well. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, West.

Chester Artist Association

The artists from the Chester Artist Association will exhibit in the Skylight Gallery.

November 2018 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. Diego Sanchez will be the juror for September. Call for Entries is on November, 16 and 17, 2018 at Art Works.

Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: http://www.artworksrichmond.com/CallforEntries.htm