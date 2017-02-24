4th Friday @ Art Works!

Collaborations are the theme for February at Art Works. Featured artist, Lorra Kurtz from Georgia finds hummingbirds a constant source of inspiration for her paintings. RVA Dance Collective will present a dance that is a direct correlation between the painter’s vision, the choreography and costumes.

Further, we are pleased to present Havets Sånger (Songs of the Sea), a sort of modern-day operatic tragedy by Lana Stephens who created the visual art and Simon Petersson, who created the music. The exhibit is based on Edgar Allan Poe’s “Annabel Lee”. Ten pieces of artwork and ten pieces of original music work together to communicate a narrative. The exhibit travels to us from Sweden and then will continue to Washington.

Two solo shows by Anne B. Burnley and Glenda Creamer also open as well as the monthly All Media Show by local artists. Join us Friday, February 24th 7-10 p.m. for the opening reception. The exhibits continue through March 19, 2017. This event is free and open to the public.

From Land to Sky by Lorra Kurtz - Lorra Kurtz presents From Land to Sky, an exhibit of vivid whimsical works to colorful, dreamy and muted pieces. Each painting is a metaphor of her life—struggles and satisfactions. Hummingbirds are a central theme and a constant source of inspiration—painted in memory of her father and his spirit. RVA Dance Collective will perform a dance in tribute to the hummingbird. The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

Havets Sånger by Lana Stephens - Havets Sånger (Songs of the Sea) was created collaboratively and consists of ten works of visual art and ten pieces of original music that work together to communicate a narrative. Swedish opera singer and classical composer, Simon Petersson, wrote and performed the musical component of the project. During the Summer of 2013, Petersson and Stephens worked together in the South of Sweden . Much of the work is inspired by the Swedish landscape, which is evident in many pieces. Poetry accompanies the music and art, which work together to convey memory and loss. Classically inspired, this body of work reads as a sort of modern-day operatic tragedy. The exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery

A Feather Study, Recent Works by Anne B. Burnley - In this suite of images, Burnley use Prismacolor pencils, pastels and watercolor paint to create images of feathers found while hiking in Virginia and West Virginia. She conveys the delicate textures, subtle colors and the sense of surprise and wonder felt upon discovering these beautiful avian artifacts resting in the landscape. The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, East.

Miscellaneous Collection by Jasmine Mills - Paintings and wearable art by Mills will be exhibited in the Corner Gallery.

Intensity Versus Subtlety by Glenda Creamer - Creamer says: I continue to explore the dance of marks, ever searching for variation in scale, subtlety and intensity.With a BFA in Painting and Printmaking from VCU, Glenda Creamer has gone on to have her work in many Richmond Galleries and was awarded a fellowship from the VMFA. She also sings and write songs; music adds another dimension to her art. The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, West.

FEBRUARY 2017 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW - This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. Call for Entries is February 17th and 18th . Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: http://www.artworksrichmond.com/CallforEntries.htm

