4th Annual Pumpkin Walk

to Google Calendar - 4th Annual Pumpkin Walk - 2019-10-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 4th Annual Pumpkin Walk - 2019-10-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 4th Annual Pumpkin Walk - 2019-10-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - 4th Annual Pumpkin Walk - 2019-10-25 18:00:00

Boxerwood Nature Center & Woodland Garden 963 Ross Road , Virginia 24450

Our popular Pumpkin Walk returns this year in a new garden space at Boxerwood. Lit jack-o-lanterns will wind through Boxerwood’s trails for a night of fear-free fun for all ages. You provide the pumpkins and your carving creativity, we’ll provide the venue, complete with donuts, hot drinks and fun events.

Pumpkin Tower Contest

Once again, our pumpkin tower contest returns. We are looking for individuals, families, businesses, clubs, friends – anyone who is ready for some fall fun – to create pumpkin towers for our annual Pumpkin Walk. A prize will go to the tower with the most votes on our Pumpkin Walk Nights!

Help Light Up Boxerwood!

We also need individually carved pumpkins for this wonderful community event. For more information, please contact Boxerwood at (540) 463-2697 or email info@boxerwood.org

Info

Boxerwood Nature Center & Woodland Garden 963 Ross Road , Virginia 24450 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Outdoor
5404632697
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 4th Annual Pumpkin Walk - 2019-10-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 4th Annual Pumpkin Walk - 2019-10-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 4th Annual Pumpkin Walk - 2019-10-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - 4th Annual Pumpkin Walk - 2019-10-25 18:00:00
Join The Club

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular