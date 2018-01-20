The 4th annual Minecraft for a Mission will be held on Saturday, January 20th 2018 at George Mason University’s Mason Game and Technology Academy. Join us for a day of gaming, auction and raffles, and concessions all to benefit kids in need – you don’t want to miss this event!

This event has a limited number of seats and always fills quickly, so register soon!*

*Tickets are $40, must have an active Minecraft account to participate and parents must stay to chaperone their children for entire event.

Please email info@touchingheart.com with any questions or if you are interested in volunteering at this event!